Workers in protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport wait to inspect Olympic credentials ahead of the Winter Games. Photo: AP
Workers in protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport wait to inspect Olympic credentials ahead of the Winter Games. Photo: AP
China /  Science

China’s zero-Covid border rules going nowhere this year

  • Immigration body highlights raging pandemic outside China in call to ‘reduce cross-border flows’ but promises flexibility
  • Move was widely expected, given the Beijing Winter Olympics, ‘two sessions’ and 20th party congress coming up this year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers in protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport wait to inspect Olympic credentials ahead of the Winter Games. Photo: AP
Workers in protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport wait to inspect Olympic credentials ahead of the Winter Games. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE