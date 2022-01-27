Workers in protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport wait to inspect Olympic credentials ahead of the Winter Games. Photo: AP
China’s zero-Covid border rules going nowhere this year
- Immigration body highlights raging pandemic outside China in call to ‘reduce cross-border flows’ but promises flexibility
- Move was widely expected, given the Beijing Winter Olympics, ‘two sessions’ and 20th party congress coming up this year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Workers in protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport wait to inspect Olympic credentials ahead of the Winter Games. Photo: AP