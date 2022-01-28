On Friday, a worker sprays disinfectant in a residential area which is restricted because of a recent Covid-19 outbreak in Hangzhou, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
Omicron: kitchen supplier hit by Hangzhou outbreak as China pursues goods transmission theory
- 30 cases detected in the city since first case on Wednesday, with strain different to previous local or imported Omicron cases, say officials
- Some Welbilt employees attended a wedding banquet, at least seven positive cases were found among party guests
