On Friday, a worker sprays disinfectant in a residential area which is restricted because of a recent Covid-19 outbreak in Hangzhou, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
Omicron: kitchen supplier hit by Hangzhou outbreak as China pursues goods transmission theory

  • 30 cases detected in the city since first case on Wednesday, with strain different to previous local or imported Omicron cases, say officials
  • Some Welbilt employees attended a wedding banquet, at least seven positive cases were found among party guests

Josephine Ma
Updated: 7:05pm, 28 Jan, 2022

