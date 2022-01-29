China is aiming for more lunar landings to lay the groundwork for a science and research station on the moon. Photo: AFP
To the moon and back: China sets new targets in race to be No 1 space power

  • Fifth white paper on China’s space programme focuses on both technological and business aspects of space exploration
  • National Space Administration will transfer more technologies to develop ‘new forms of space economy’, says official

William Zheng
Updated: 12:51am, 29 Jan, 2022

