China is aiming for more lunar landings to lay the groundwork for a science and research station on the moon. Photo: AFP
To the moon and back: China sets new targets in race to be No 1 space power
- Fifth white paper on China’s space programme focuses on both technological and business aspects of space exploration
- National Space Administration will transfer more technologies to develop ‘new forms of space economy’, says official
Topic | China science
China is aiming for more lunar landings to lay the groundwork for a science and research station on the moon. Photo: AFP