The technology could eliminate the need for a woman to carry her baby, allowing the fetus to grow more safely and efficiently outside her body, say researchers behind project. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists create AI nanny to look after babies in artificial womb
- Researchers in Suzhou have developed an AI system able to monitor and take care of embryos as they grow into fetuses in the lab
- Technology won’t be a problem for its future application, but legal and ethical concerns might, warns Beijing-based researcher
Topic | China science
