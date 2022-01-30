AI-powered drones are expected to play a bigger role in combat. Credit: China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre
Chinese AI team claims big win in battle to teach dogfights to drones
- System developed in Sichuan cuts ‘training’ time by learning 5,000 times faster than US counterpart
- Drones expected to play a bigger combat role will mean making computer chips work smarter
Topic | China science
AI-powered drones are expected to play a bigger role in combat. Credit: China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre