China has published videos showing its Mars orbiter Tianwen-1 against the background showing frost patches, which the CNSA says are ice caps. Photo: CNSA
China’s Mars mission: Tianwen-1 orbiter uses ‘selfie stick’ to capture ice caps on red planet
- Space agency publishes videos of its spacecraft against backdrop of polar caps made from a mixture of frozen carbon dioxide and water
- By Monday the Zhu Rong rover had driven more than 1.5km (0.9 miles) on the planet’s surface
Topic | China science
China has published videos showing its Mars orbiter Tianwen-1 against the background showing frost patches, which the CNSA says are ice caps. Photo: CNSA