Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to vaccinate children in a bid to resume normal schooling. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to vaccinate children in a bid to resume normal schooling. Photo: Sam Tsang
China /  Science

Explainer |
Covid-19: what parents want to know about vaccinating children

  • Efforts to protect under-18s have been stepped up around the world amid of surge of cases fuelled by the Omicron variant
  • Scientists have said vaccination can help schools resume normal classes and warned that unprotected children can fall seriously ill or even die

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 12:10pm, 1 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to vaccinate children in a bid to resume normal schooling. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to vaccinate children in a bid to resume normal schooling. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE