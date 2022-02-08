World renowned mathematician Professor Yau Shing-Tung urged colleagues: “Let’s begin today and leave our traces in the history of mathematics!” Photo: Baidu
World renowned mathematician Professor Yau Shing-Tung urged colleagues: “Let’s begin today and leave our traces in the history of mathematics!” Photo: Baidu
China /  Science

Find courage and learn from China’s football team loss, top mathematician tells colleagues

  • Fields Medal recipient Yau Shing-Tung likens China’s 1-3 defeat to Vietnam to difficulties faced by his peers, urging them to be ‘unfazed by challenges’
  • Yau encourages them to have purpose and aspirations and to ‘leave our traces in the history of mathematics’

Topic |   China science
Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 2:00am, 8 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
World renowned mathematician Professor Yau Shing-Tung urged colleagues: “Let’s begin today and leave our traces in the history of mathematics!” Photo: Baidu
World renowned mathematician Professor Yau Shing-Tung urged colleagues: “Let’s begin today and leave our traces in the history of mathematics!” Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE