World renowned mathematician Professor Yau Shing-Tung urged colleagues: “Let’s begin today and leave our traces in the history of mathematics!” Photo: Baidu
Find courage and learn from China’s football team loss, top mathematician tells colleagues
- Fields Medal recipient Yau Shing-Tung likens China’s 1-3 defeat to Vietnam to difficulties faced by his peers, urging them to be ‘unfazed by challenges’
- Yau encourages them to have purpose and aspirations and to ‘leave our traces in the history of mathematics’
China science
