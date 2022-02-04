Medical staff cover a Covid-19 patient’s body with a sheet at a hospital in Los Angeles. The US has seen a higher death rate in the past two months than other developed nations. Photo: AP
Medical staff cover a Covid-19 patient’s body with a sheet at a hospital in Los Angeles. The US has seen a higher death rate in the past two months than other developed nations. Photo: AP
China /  Science

US sees average daily deaths from Omicron coronavirus variant top Delta total

  • Figures from the Centres for Disease Control show that the seven-day average death rate topped 2,228 last week
  • The number of fatalities is higher than other developed nations – a fact many have argued is down to its lower vaccination rates

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 10:26pm, 4 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical staff cover a Covid-19 patient’s body with a sheet at a hospital in Los Angeles. The US has seen a higher death rate in the past two months than other developed nations. Photo: AP
Medical staff cover a Covid-19 patient’s body with a sheet at a hospital in Los Angeles. The US has seen a higher death rate in the past two months than other developed nations. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE