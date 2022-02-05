A sanitation worker sweeps a deserted road during a coronavirus lockdown in Xian, in China’s Shaanxi province. Photo: AFP
Covid-19 lockdowns ‘ill-founded’, had little effect on cutting death rates, Johns Hopkins study finds
- Reject lockdowns as a ‘pandemic policy instrument’, urges review of worldwide impact led by Johns Hopkins economist Steve Hanke
- Describing benefits to society as ‘marginal at best’, paper calls on policymakers to weigh them against costs such as business losses and social unrest
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A sanitation worker sweeps a deserted road during a coronavirus lockdown in Xian, in China’s Shaanxi province. Photo: AFP