WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (left) arrives for his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on February 5. Photo: Xinhua
China, WHO seek ‘stronger collaboration’ on Covid-19 origins probe
- WHO chief says Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and he discussed need for Covid-19 probe ‘rooted in science and evidence’ in meeting on Saturday
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, is visiting China for the first time since the initial days of the pandemic in Wuhan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (left) arrives for his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on February 5. Photo: Xinhua