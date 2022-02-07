Baise city in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region is undergoing strict pandemic control measures after testing at the weekend uncovered dozens of Covid19 cases. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese border town locked down after 1 case sparks tests uncovering 98 infections

  • Situation in city of Baise described as ‘very serious’, residents undergo mass testing following the discovery of a positive case in a returned resident
  • Debao county government issues stern statements to residents and businesses, warning of consequences for not adhering to test or lockdown rules

Zhuang Pinghui
Updated: 3:46pm, 7 Feb, 2022

