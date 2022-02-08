The most accurate tests for Covid-19 currently need to be sent to laboratories for time-consuming analysis. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese scientists ‘invent Covid-19 test that gives result within 4 minutes’
- It is as accurate as a PCR test but cuts out the need for lab analysis, according to Fudan University team
- New testing device uses mechanical components made of DNA combined with microelectronics and sends results to a phone or computer
Topic | China science
The most accurate tests for Covid-19 currently need to be sent to laboratories for time-consuming analysis. Photo: Xinhua