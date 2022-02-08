Use of the Sinopharm vaccine is subject to conditions, including that the regulator is updated about the results of ongoing studies and safety data. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South African health regulator registers Chinese Sinopharm vaccine
- Sahpra said the authorisation was ‘based on acceptable safety, quality and efficacy data’ from the July-December period
- Just 28 per cent are fully vaccinated in the country, which had a surge in cases in December driven by the Omicron variant
