The study found that cardiovascular disease occurred in 4 per cent more people who had been infected with Covid-19 than who had not. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Covid-19 patients are more likely to develop heart problems – even a year later, study finds
- Complications include inflammation, blood clots, stroke and heart attack and they can affect previously healthy people, according to analysis of US data
- Researcher says governments and health systems should be prepared to deal with the pandemic’s ‘likely significant contribution’ to a rise in cardiovascular disease
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
