Risk of Omicron spilling beyond Baise in southern China outbreak ‘high’
- A further 72 cases has brought total infections since Saturday to 180 in the city, which is still in the ‘fast rising’ phase
- Health officials are concerned about the number of patients who travelled to many places before their infections were picked up
