Covid-19 testing in Baise city, Guangxi region in southern China. Photo: Handout
Covid-19 testing in Baise city, Guangxi region in southern China. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Risk of Omicron spilling beyond Baise in southern China outbreak ‘high’

  • A further 72 cases has brought total infections since Saturday to 180 in the city, which is still in the ‘fast rising’ phase
  • Health officials are concerned about the number of patients who travelled to many places before their infections were picked up

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 1:12pm, 9 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Covid-19 testing in Baise city, Guangxi region in southern China. Photo: Handout
Covid-19 testing in Baise city, Guangxi region in southern China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE