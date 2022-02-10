The team said the results of their experiment suggested China was “leading the world” in research for potential 6G technologies. Image: Shutterstock
The team said the results of their experiment suggested China was “leading the world” in research for potential 6G technologies. Image: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Race to 6G: Chinese researchers declare data streaming record with whirling radio waves

  • Experimental wireless line set up in Winter Olympics compound could stream over 10,000 high-definition live video feeds simultaneously, says Beijing research team
  • ‘It is about introducing a new physical dimension, which can lead to a whole new world with almost unlimited possibilities,’ according to 6G researcher

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The team said the results of their experiment suggested China was “leading the world” in research for potential 6G technologies. Image: Shutterstock
The team said the results of their experiment suggested China was “leading the world” in research for potential 6G technologies. Image: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE