Coronavirus: Chinese firm Zerun Bio to get funding boost for vaccine to protect against all variants

  • Global foundation CEPI will invest another US$8.15 million to support phase 1 and 2 trials of the shot as well as a vaccine for the original coronavirus strain
  • While existing jabs still offer protection against severe Covid-19 outcomes, new variants such as Delta and Omicron have exposed their limitations

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Feb, 2022

Chinese firm Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology is working on a vaccine to protect against all coronavirus variants of concern. Photo: AFP
