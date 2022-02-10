Chinese firm Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology is working on a vaccine to protect against all coronavirus variants of concern. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese firm Zerun Bio to get funding boost for vaccine to protect against all variants
- Global foundation CEPI will invest another US$8.15 million to support phase 1 and 2 trials of the shot as well as a vaccine for the original coronavirus strain
- While existing jabs still offer protection against severe Covid-19 outcomes, new variants such as Delta and Omicron have exposed their limitations
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
