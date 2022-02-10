The city of Baise in southern China has recorded a dramatic fall in cases as it battles to control a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Handout
Omicron cases crash in ‘vital window’ for Chinese city Baise’s outbreak battle
- After days of soaring infections, the southern Chinese city which has been in lockdown since Monday records just 7 new cases
- Regional party chief says strict measures are working and pledges to control the outbreak in one incubation period
