The city of Baise in southern China has recorded a dramatic fall in cases as it battles to control a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Handout
The city of Baise in southern China has recorded a dramatic fall in cases as it battles to control a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Omicron cases crash in ‘vital window’ for Chinese city Baise’s outbreak battle

  • After days of soaring infections, the southern Chinese city which has been in lockdown since Monday records just 7 new cases
  • Regional party chief says strict measures are working and pledges to control the outbreak in one incubation period

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 1:08pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The city of Baise in southern China has recorded a dramatic fall in cases as it battles to control a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Handout
The city of Baise in southern China has recorded a dramatic fall in cases as it battles to control a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE