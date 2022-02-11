An official in protective gear carries Covid-19 PCR test kits at the Winter Olympics village in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese Covid-19 test kits able to screen 51 million people daily, in ‘strong’ boost to pandemic fight
- Regulatory body National Medical Products Administration says it approved 68 Covid-19 test products by end of last year
- Stringent testing regimens nationwide also spelt a windfall for kit producers, but profits seen to dip as price controls bite
