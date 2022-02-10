Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, said failing to fund the shortfall would have global ramifications. Photo: AP
WHO asks rich nations to pay ‘fair share’ of US$16 billion Covid-19 funding gap
- Without equitable global access to tests and vaccines, coronavirus will continue to spread, evolve and kill, says agency’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Only six countries met or exceeded last year’s fair share commitments to help low and middle-income nations fight the virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, said failing to fund the shortfall would have global ramifications. Photo: AP