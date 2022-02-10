The crewed spaceship Shenzhou-13, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, is launched from northwest China’s Gobi Desert in October 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China space missions aim to break 2021 record, with first ever double-crew orbit also in works

  • China topped the world with 55 space missions in 2021 – top rival America was at second spot with 43
  • Ambitious new plans for 2022 revealed in China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation blue paper

Erika Na
Updated: 9:43pm, 10 Feb, 2022

