The city of Baise had administered more than 4.8 million viral screenings by Wednesday. Photo: Weibo
China /  Science

Omicron: mass screening as border city reports over half China’s new coronavirus infections

  • 56 new cases reported, including 33 local infections in Baise and 22 cases in Liaoning province
  • More than 16,000 medical personnel sent to Baise to perform PCR tests, Guangxi regional government organises task force for contact tracing and quarantine

Mimi Lau
Updated: 6:39pm, 11 Feb, 2022

