Paxlovid will be used on elderly patients, and those with chronic kidney issues, cardiovascular or chronic lung disease, diabetes, and other high risk factors for Covid-19, the Chinese drugs regulator said. Photo: Reuters
China approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill Paxlovid for emergency use

  • Oral pill to be given to adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 with co-morbidities, and high risk of progression to severe disease, drugs regulator said
  • Pfizer will be required to continue with research work and submit the results of follow-up studies for a general approval

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:32am, 12 Feb, 2022

