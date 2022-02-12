Paxlovid will be used on elderly patients, and those with chronic kidney issues, cardiovascular or chronic lung disease, diabetes, and other high risk factors for Covid-19, the Chinese drugs regulator said. Photo: Reuters
China approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill Paxlovid for emergency use
- Oral pill to be given to adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 with co-morbidities, and high risk of progression to severe disease, drugs regulator said
- Pfizer will be required to continue with research work and submit the results of follow-up studies for a general approval
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
