Trucks head to Man Kam To Control Point in Sheung Shui, in Hong Kong’s New Territories. Photo: Sam Tsang
China /  Science

Covid-19 in China: Shenzhen truck driver among 28 new cases across six cities in latest wave

  • Driver delivering to Man Kam To control point with Hong Kong is first from Shenzhen among 18 cross-border truckers testing positive this month
  • Locked down Baise city reports 12 cases and Huludao 11, while Tianjin, fresh from an Omicron outbreak, imposes area lockdown after detecting one

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 4:23pm, 13 Feb, 2022

