An artist’s impression of the robotic snake, designed to work in orbit for a wide range of tasks such as cargo transport, assembly, repairs and inspection. Photo: Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
China’s snake-like robot designed to move or manipulate a large object in space: paper
- Researchers say their serpentine attachment – with each segment an independent robot – can get into tight corners for in-orbit repairs
- The robotic tentacle could crush a small satellite like ‘a python strangles its prey’ but that China does not plan to use it as a weapon, says observer
