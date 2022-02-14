Residents take part in mass screening for the coronavirus in Suzhou on Monday. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Suzhou a new front in China’s all-out battle against Omicron coronavirus variant
- Public gatherings banned and school semester delayed after cases found at industrial park
- Mass screening under way and production stopped at least one chip plant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents take part in mass screening for the coronavirus in Suzhou on Monday. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images