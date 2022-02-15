A crew member distributes alcohol pads to passengers on a train from Nanchang of east China’s Jiangxi Province to Shenzhen of south China’s Guangdong Province. China reported 40 imported Covid-19 cases and 40 local cases on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Omicron: China reports 80 new confirmed cases in zero-Covid bid as other nations battle to contain virus
- 40 local cases reported on Tuesday, including 29 in Liaoning province bordering North Korea
- Since the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early February, China has reported relatively low numbers of confirmed cases
