A graphic simulation shows the orbiter and returner of China’s Chang’e 5 probe, which brought samples of the lunar surface back to Earth. Photo: AP
Chinese rocket’s moon crash won’t be dangerous but raises questions, experts say
- Moon can withstand far bigger impacts, according to astronomers, but the object’s misidentification as SpaceX rocket shows the challenge of tracking space junk
- The crash will add to the debris in orbit, responsibility for which should be borne by spacefaring nations, Hong Kong expert says
Topic | China science
A graphic simulation shows the orbiter and returner of China’s Chang’e 5 probe, which brought samples of the lunar surface back to Earth. Photo: AP