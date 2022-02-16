A Chinese study of monkeys sheds light on the fundamental working mechanism of a non-human primate brain, according to the researchers. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese brain study finds monkeys convert time to space to memorise a sequence of events: paper
- Scientists track macaques watching dots on a computer screen to observe how neurons in the lateral prefrontal cortex behave to form memory
- Researchers use AI to track project data but say results may also aid creation of more human-like AI
Topic | China science
A Chinese study of monkeys sheds light on the fundamental working mechanism of a non-human primate brain, according to the researchers. Photo: Shutterstock