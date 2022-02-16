The ARCoV vaccine, jointly developed by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS), Suzhou Abogen Biosciences and Walvax Biotechnology, is at the final stage of a multi-regional phase III clinical trial. Photo: Handout
Study of Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate shows booster raises effectiveness against Omicron

  • The vaccine, ARCoV, jointly developed by three Chinese institutions, is not initially as effective against Omicron variant of Covid-19 as it is against other strains
  • No mRNA vaccine developed overseas has yet been approved by regulators, and China has relied on traditional ‘inactivated’ vaccines in fighting coronavirus

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:00am, 16 Feb, 2022

