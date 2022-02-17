The team used a wind tunnel in central China to test a prototype coated in carbon foam. Photo: China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre
Chinese scientists say a cheap, lightweight foam could improve hypersonic weapons
- After testing carbon foam on a prototype vehicle in a wind tunnel, experts say it ‘has great application potential’ as a coating material
- Team finds it could reduce impact of shock waves by more than 20 per cent and dramatically improve aerodynamic stability
