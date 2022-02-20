Rice that can survive salinity is being grown in northern China. Photo: Imagine China
China plans to feed 80 million people with ‘seawater rice’
- New salt-tolerant rice strains have been developed by Chinese scientists in the hope of ensuring food security that’s been threatened by rising sea levels
- Test fields in Tianjin recorded a yield of 4.6 metric tons per acre last year, higher than the national average for production of standard rice varieties
