In Hong Kong, confirmed and preliminary confirmed cases have risen to 7,000-10,000 a day since February 18, says Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Centre for Health Protection’s communicable disease branch. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China counts growing cases in hotspot Inner Mongolia, Beijing cases tracked to Hong Kong
- Nine cases in Beijing were tracked in travellers who arrived between February 16 and 19 from Hong Kong, which is tackling its fifth Covid-19 wave
- While the zero-Covid approach may work for mainland disease management, the situation in Hong Kong is different, says respiratory disease expert
