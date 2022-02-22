Booster shots are being given in many countries, but other nations are not yet able to give their citizens a first dose. Photo: Reuters
Booster shots are being given in many countries, but other nations are not yet able to give their citizens a first dose. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Covid-19 booster jabs given at lower dosage in trial – and it may help global supply

  • International trial seeks to assess the protection offered by a reduced dosage, along with mixing shots of different vaccine types
  • It could help ensure a more equitable supply of vaccines, with poorer nations still struggling to obtain them, and give guidance on when boosters are needed

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Booster shots are being given in many countries, but other nations are not yet able to give their citizens a first dose. Photo: Reuters
Booster shots are being given in many countries, but other nations are not yet able to give their citizens a first dose. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE