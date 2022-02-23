People holding umbrellas line up in the rain at a testing site in Hong Kong, which is battling a surge in cases. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong in talks with mainland Chinese firm over Covid-19 treatment
- Brii Bioscinences confirms it is in talks about supplying a cocktail of drugs to the city, which is battling a wave of cases
- The treatment has been approved for use in mainland China and recommended by leading respiratory diseases expert Zhong Nanshan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
