People holding umbrellas line up in the rain at a testing site in Hong Kong, which is battling a surge in cases. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong in talks with mainland Chinese firm over Covid-19 treatment

  • Brii Bioscinences confirms it is in talks about supplying a cocktail of drugs to the city, which is battling a wave of cases
  • The treatment has been approved for use in mainland China and recommended by leading respiratory diseases expert Zhong Nanshan

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:09am, 23 Feb, 2022

