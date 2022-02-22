Moderna shots are to be given in the Spanish embassy in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Spaniards in China get Moderna Covid-19 booster jabs, but China won’t record them
- Limited number of doses arrive in Beijing to be given as boosters in the Spanish embassy
- The shots will not be recognised by the Covid-19 health code app in China, where the population has been vaccinated with domestically made jabs
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
Moderna shots are to be given in the Spanish embassy in Beijing. Photo: Reuters