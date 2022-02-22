Experts have pointed out that gathering in large numbers to attend universal testing could spread infections. Photo: AP
Experts have pointed out that gathering in large numbers to attend universal testing could spread infections. Photo: AP
Josephine Ma
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

Testing times, but Hong Kong needs a Covid-19 strategy that is sustainable

  • Citywide testing must overcome a number of logistical obstacles, and many fear achieving zero cases is already unattainable
  • Questions remain over what comes after the testing for Hong Kong, and whether the city’s government will be prepared for it

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 9:50pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Experts have pointed out that gathering in large numbers to attend universal testing could spread infections. Photo: AP
Experts have pointed out that gathering in large numbers to attend universal testing could spread infections. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE