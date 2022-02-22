Testing times, but Hong Kong needs a Covid-19 strategy that is sustainable

In a video message to Hong Kong’s people on Monday, the mainland’s top respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan emphasised that large numbers of deaths related to Covid-19 among the elderly could not be tolerated. Zhong maintained that the “dynamic zero Covid” approach remained the best option. However, many people in the city, including experts, view that as an increasingly unattainable goal, given that the disease is already widespread. The Hong Kong government is busy making plans with mainland officials regarding how to carry out universal testing. The stakes are high. Many health experts have already pointed out the risks of spreading the disease even further when people join long queues for testing. People may also be infected after they have been tested if they are allowed to move around, but locking down the city, even for just a few days, would deal a huge blow to the international financial hub. It would also be difficult to implement, because of the city’s crowded living conditions and the lack of logistics support to ensure food and other supplies. Also, how can the authorities guarantee that all of Hong Kong’s 7 million-plus people can be tested repeatedly within a few days? What about the elderly, the disabled, those with mental problems and those who refuse to leave their homes? Is universal testing going to ease the burden on the city, or add pressure to an already strained society? Most important of all, can the testing identify every single infection in the community? If a few cases are missed, will there be another explosion in infections a few weeks later? Even if all cases are miraculously identified, will a couple of imported cases that may slip through the net a couple of months later spark another outbreak? Can Hong Kong afford another phase of testing? A sustainable strategy is required if the goal is to reduce deaths among the elderly – a laudable aim given that this group had accounted for most of the 145 deaths in the city’s fifth wave as of Tuesday. Only half of Hong Kong residents aged 70 and above are vaccinated, and the rate drops to 36 per cent for those aged 80 and over. Vaccine hesitancy is one reason, but the government has done poorly in making vaccination accessible for the elderly at community level. It is also shocking that there was such a huge deficit in testing capacity despite the government knowing in January it should expect exponential growth of Omicron cases. Will it finally learn, and ensure sufficient testing capacity if another wave hits?