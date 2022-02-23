Flooded homes along the Yangtze River in 2020, when vast swathes of eastern and central China were inundated. Photo: AFP
Deadly link between sharp emissions fall and China’s record 2020 rains

  • Scientists say the industrial lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic contributed about one-third of the extreme rainfall
  • Study shows abrupt drop in emissions reduction can have a substantial effect on weather patterns

Echo Xie
Updated: 4:00pm, 23 Feb, 2022

