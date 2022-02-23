Bottles are sorted for recycling in China, which is the world’s top producer of plastic waste. Photo: AFP
Bottles are sorted for recycling in China, which is the world’s top producer of plastic waste. Photo: AFP
China says it will join fight to reduce global plastic waste as UN talks loom

  • Ecology ministry says the country has introduced punishments and other legal constraints to curb plastic pollution and will take part in international efforts
  • Nations are set to meet in Nairobi to discuss a treaty aimed at tackling plastic pollution

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:21pm, 23 Feb, 2022

