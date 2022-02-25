People arriving in China from overseas must spend at least two weeks in a central quarantine facility. Photo: AP
People arriving in China from overseas must spend at least two weeks in a central quarantine facility. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Chinese CDC researchers call for extra testing of overseas arrivals during quarantine

  • Analysis of imported cases finds 5 per cent tested positive after spending 14 days at a central isolation facility
  • Additional test in second week could reduce the risk of the virus spreading in the community, study finds

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:30am, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People arriving in China from overseas must spend at least two weeks in a central quarantine facility. Photo: AP
People arriving in China from overseas must spend at least two weeks in a central quarantine facility. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE