People arriving in China from overseas must spend at least two weeks in a central quarantine facility. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Chinese CDC researchers call for extra testing of overseas arrivals during quarantine
- Analysis of imported cases finds 5 per cent tested positive after spending 14 days at a central isolation facility
- Additional test in second week could reduce the risk of the virus spreading in the community, study finds
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
