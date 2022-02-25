Cross-border trucks at Man Kam To Control Point in Sheung Shui in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
China’s Shenzhen cracks down on cross-border drivers to stop imported Covid-19 infections from Hong Kong

  • Drivers crossing the border have been warned they will face strict penalties for breaching the rules after a number of imported cases
  • Commercial travellers, such as truck drivers, can cross the border without quarantine if they undergo a number of checks

Guo Rui
Updated: 5:09pm, 25 Feb, 2022

