Cross-border trucks at Man Kam To Control Point in Sheung Shui in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
China’s Shenzhen cracks down on cross-border drivers to stop imported Covid-19 infections from Hong Kong
- Drivers crossing the border have been warned they will face strict penalties for breaching the rules after a number of imported cases
- Commercial travellers, such as truck drivers, can cross the border without quarantine if they undergo a number of checks
Coronavirus pandemic
