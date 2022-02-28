Guangdong province in southern China has recently tightened its pandemic control measures to stop cases coming in from Hong Kong, which is battling an Omicron outbreak. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s Guangdong province bears brunt of cases flowing from Hong Kong Omicron outbreak
- China reports 87 new local cases and 147 imported cases, including 53 imported cases in Guangdong
- Inner Mongolia, where an outbreak has taken hold for nearly a month, 11 local cases announced – the first time in nearly a week infections fell below 20
