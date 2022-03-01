More than 56 per cent of students surveyed said they would benefit from death education. Photo: AP Photo
More than 56 per cent of students surveyed said they would benefit from death education. Photo: AP Photo
China /  Science

Amid pandemic and unrest, Chinese university students are desperate for death education: study

  • Paper says students are just as keen to know more about death as sex and such classes could reduce fear and anxiety about end of life among young people
  • Separate study by Capital Medical University and Army Rocket Force medical specialists finds Chinese society is not ready to cope with large-scale mortality

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 56 per cent of students surveyed said they would benefit from death education. Photo: AP Photo
More than 56 per cent of students surveyed said they would benefit from death education. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE