Packages are disinfected before delivery in China in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Packages are disinfected before delivery in China in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

China Post to test all overseas mail for Covid-19 as outbreak continues

  • Letters and parcels will be held for nucleic acid testing and released within 14 to 20 hours of a negative result
  • The tightened regulations follow 87 new local cases reported and 147 imported infections across the country

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 11:30am, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Packages are disinfected before delivery in China in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Packages are disinfected before delivery in China in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE