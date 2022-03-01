Packages are disinfected before delivery in China in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
China Post to test all overseas mail for Covid-19 as outbreak continues
- Letters and parcels will be held for nucleic acid testing and released within 14 to 20 hours of a negative result
- The tightened regulations follow 87 new local cases reported and 147 imported infections across the country
Topic | Coronavirus China
Packages are disinfected before delivery in China in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP