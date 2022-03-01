Patients with Covid-19 symptoms wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Cheung Sha Wan on February 27. Photo: Sam Tsang
Covid-19: Hong Kong doubles China’s caseload total

  • The city has a tiny fraction of the country’s population but the fifth wave has sent case numbers well above the national tally since the pandemic began
  • Infections have spread quickly through the densely populated special administrative region

Erika Na
Updated: 5:26pm, 1 Mar, 2022

