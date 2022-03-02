The study said that wihout effective measures to tackle emissions, air pollution deaths could reach 7.5 million by 2050. Photo: EPA-EFE
The study said that wihout effective measures to tackle emissions, air pollution deaths could reach 7.5 million by 2050. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Reaching peak carbon early could save hundreds of thousands of lives in China, study says

  • Researchers say hitting the target before a 2030 deadline would dramatically reduce the number of deaths caused by PM2.5 particles
  • Chinese and US researchers conclude that the quicker emissions are cut, the greater the long-term benefits

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 10:00am, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The study said that wihout effective measures to tackle emissions, air pollution deaths could reach 7.5 million by 2050. Photo: EPA-EFE
The study said that wihout effective measures to tackle emissions, air pollution deaths could reach 7.5 million by 2050. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE