Britain is one of several countries removing Covid-19 restrictions as Omicron infections decline. Photo: Xinhua
As Omicron fades, hopes the Covid-19 pandemic is over may be premature
- Epidemiologists caution that falling case numbers could signal a plateau before another troublesome variant emerges
- World on track to miss WHO target of 70 per cent vaccination in all countries by mid-2022 with more help needed for low-income countries
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
