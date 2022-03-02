Residents in Shuiwei, a residential area in Shenzhen, are being visited daily for tests and checks on the number of people living in properties. Photo: Weibo
Chinese city of Shenzhen locks down border areas near Hong Kong and starts blanket searches in effort to halt Covid-19

  • The city authorities have pledged to crackdown on illegal border crossings and step up controls after positive cases were found among Hongkongers
  • Residents in ares such as Shatou and Shuiwei have been ordered to stay at home and been subjected to regular tests and checks in effort to stop spread

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:09pm, 2 Mar, 2022

