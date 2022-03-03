Archaeologists excavate the well-preserved surface of the Xiamabei site in Hebei province of northern China. Photo: Wang Fagang
The colour of evolution in northern China: are small Old Stone Age tools and ochre proof of first human colonisation?
- Ochre use and small tools reveal ‘novel technology’, and suggest cultural adaptations indicative of first colonisation by modern humans, says team behind dig
- ‘Current evolutionary scenarios are simplistic’, asserts paper published in the Nature journal
Topic | China science
Archaeologists excavate the well-preserved surface of the Xiamabei site in Hebei province of northern China. Photo: Wang Fagang